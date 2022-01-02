Iran’s Missile Progress Poses Challenges To U.S. Regional Military Plan: Expert

A U.S. political expert said, the progress in Iran’s missile programme has posed challenges to the U.S. regional military plan, Iran’s news network, Press TV, reported yesterday.

Iran’s missile programme has changed U.S. strategic military calculations by restoring an actual balance in the Middle East region, Moscow-based, Andrew Korybko, was quoted by Press TV, as saying.

“The United States fears that Iran is upsetting the hitherto American-enforced regional balance of power, where Washington and its allies were supposed to have a decisive military advantage over Tehran,” he explained.

Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) staged a large-scale military drill, along the southern coast of the country, where the IRGC fired 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, which according to its commanders, has sent a warning signal to Israel, the main ally of the United States in the Middle East.

Iran on Thursday launched a rocket into space, carrying three research devices.

Source: Nam News Network