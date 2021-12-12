Italian opera masterpieces at Shaikh Ibrahim center on Monday

Manama, Italian Soprano Laura Baldassari and Pianist Sabrina Avantario will enthrall spectators on Monday with arias and songs from Italian opera.

During the concert at Shaikh Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research in Muharraq, historical masterpieces of Italian opera will be rendered.

The concert, to be held under strict health precautionary measures, including only 50% seating capacity, will start at 8 pm. It will be streamed live on the center’s YouTube channel.

Laura Baldassari was born in Ravenna in 1985. At the age of 18 she started studying Opera with professor Patricia Brown.

She perfected her art with Maestro William Matteuzzi and followed Soprano Edda Moser masterclasses at the Mozarteum in Salzburg where she sang as best alum of her class in the wiener saal and in schloss hoch.

In 2008 she won the first prize at the contest “Dino Caravita” and gained a two-year scholarship awarded by the Lions Club Dante Alighieri, Ravenna.

She has appeared in several concerts as a soloist presenting an opera repertoire including chamber music and contemporary compositions.

In 2009 she was chosen to play the role of Cunegonda in the opera Candide by L. Bernstein for the opera studio L.T.L. supported by the theaters of Pisa, Lucca and Livorno.

Subsequently she has been selected for the opera Die Groschenoper by Kurt Weill, where she played the roles of both Polly and Jenny.

She attended the Scuola dell’Opera del Teatro Comunale di Bologna, and debuted there as the main character in “Le bel indifferent” by Marco Tutino.

According to Artemusicale, she also played “Catherine” in the operetta “Pomme d’Api” by J.Offenbach at Teatro Comunale di Bologna.

She has taken part in a touring performance in Italy and at Royal Opera House in Muscat of “Il Trovatore” (a Ravenna Festival Production) in the role of Ines, directed by Maestro Paskowsky

Source: Bahrain News Agency