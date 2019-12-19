IX Extraordinary Session of Summit of CEEAC Heads of State

With the aim of steering the process of reform within the institution, which began in 2015 in Ndjamena, the IX Extraordinary Session of Heads of State and Government from the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC) was held in Libreville, the capital of the Republic of Gabon, on the morning of 18th December. Taking part was the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, in the name of and representing the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Called by the current President of the CEEAC and President of the Gabonese Republic, H. E. Ali Bongo Ondimba, the summit aims to examine and approve various texts related to the intended institutional reforms.

The opening ceremony included speeches by the CEEAC General Secretary, Ahmad Allam-Mi, the President of the African Commission, Moussa Faki, and the Gabonese President, H. E. Ali Bongo Ondimba, who brought ceremony to a close. It was attended by the Heads of State and Government of Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, and SAPound o Tome and Principe, H. E. Idriss Deby, H. E. Felix Tshisekedi and H. E. Evaristo Carvalho, respectively.

There was then a meeting in order to examine, approve and sign the projects related to personnel on the CEEAC professional staff, financial regulations, the statutes for personnel and the integration of the Peace and Security Council of Central Africa (COPAX) within the CEEAC institutional structure.

Among the members making up the Equatoguinean delegation is the Minister of State to the Presidency of the Government, Charged with Regional Integration, Baltasar Engonga Edjo; the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bonifacio Mitogo Edjang, and the Vice-Minister for Finance, the Economy and Planning, Valentin Ela Maye.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office