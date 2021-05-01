Josip Heit, GStelecom, G999 and GSmedia, or the questions about the potential of blockchain for private users

GSmedia the next innovation of the GSB Gold Standard Group

Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of the GSB Gold Standard Corporate

HAMBURG, Germany, May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G999 Blockchain technology, a spam-hacker-free email service, a voice & chat system in compliance with environmental regulations and a current need to manage personal data in a completely secure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a decentralised data centre and to protect privacy, this innovation was developed by the GSB Blockchain Power Haus in Hamburg.

Against this background, Josip Heit, a proven business manager and blockchain pioneer as well as Chairman of the Board of the GSB Gold Standard Corporate, was interviewed on the topic of blockchain by Deutsche Tageszeitung – Ressort Technik.

Preview of the interview:

Q. Mr Heit, is blockchain or your G999 Blockchain technology https://g999main.net only something for business sectors or can private users also benefit from blockchain?

A. Josip Heit: “Well, at the moment, according to a Deloitte study I have (Deloitte is an international company in the business sector and provides services in the areas of auditing / editor’s note), mostly large companies are taking a leading role in the implementation of blockchain technologies, but I am of the opinion that soon medium-sized companies will also be able to participate in the success of the technology and here, in particular, the private user will benefit from the blockchain. ”

A PDF of the extended interview can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire. com/Resource/Download/ a3dbe5ea-c5e9-411f-a4a3- 4e7722098013

German:

https://www. DeutscheTageszeitung.de/ wirtschaft/122111-josip-heit- gstelecom-g999-und-gsmedia- oder-die-fragen-nach-dem- potenzial-der-blockchain-f%C3% BCr-den-privatanwender.html

English:

https://www. DeutscheTageszeitung.de/ wirtschaft/122112-josip-heit- gstelecom-g999-and-gsmedia-or- the-questions-about-the- potential-of-blockchain-for- private-users.html

The current products such as the GStelecom App for both Apple and Android can be downloaded here:

Google Play Store: https://play.google. com/store/apps/details?id= block.chain.chat

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/ tt/app/gstelecom-by-g999- blockchain/id1547577247

