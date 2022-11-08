Just In Time For The Holidays Crurated Announces More Fractional Barrel Auctions Backed by NFT Technology With Winemakers Across France and Italy

For gift giving, collecting, or every day enjoyment new calendar features some of Europe’s finest producers and covers the remainder of 2022

Crurated Barrels November and December Calendar

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the holiday and gift giving season right around the corner, Crurated, a blockchain and member-based wine community, has released a new barrel auction calendar for the remainder of 2022. The offering features some of the finest winemakers from France and Italy and extends the fractional barrel sales after a successful first round of auctions. The recently announced program allows Crurated members to purchase fractions of barrels that are certified through blockchain and NFT technology.

The offering also gives buyers the ability to customize bottle formats and labels for the gift recipient or themselves. Many of the producers on the platform rarely or never make larger format bottles even though collectors and buyers often ask for them. Fractional barrels now allow producers to determine the exact number and sizes of bottles that are needed. In many cases, the only way to have larger formats for the wines being auctioned is exclusively through Crurated.

The next round of fractional barrel auctions include:

Domaine Gerorges Mugneret-Gibourg — November 7-13 Vosne-Romanée “La Colombière” 2021 Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru “Les Feusselottes” Cuvée Augustin 2021 Ruchottes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2021



Domaine Pierre Girardin — November 14-20 Échezeaux Grand Cru 2021 Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2021 Griotte-Chambertin Grand Cru 2021 Richebourg Grand Cru 2021

Montevertine — November 21-27 Le Pergole Torte 2020



Domaine Y. Clerget — December 5-11 Clos de Vougeot Grand Cru 2021 Volnay 1er Cru Clos du Verseuil 2021 Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens 2021



Domaine Hubert Lignier — December 12-18 Clos de la Roche Grand Cru Bio 2021 Morey Saint-Denis 1er Cru Vieilles Vignes Bio 2021 Morey-Saint-Denis Trilogie Bio 2021 Bourgogne Pinot Noir Grand Chaliot 2021

Domaine Bruno Colin — December 19-25 Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2021



“When we launched barrel sales, we knew what we were offering our members was unique. Little did we know that barrels would sell out so quickly and in some cases within 24 hours,” said Alfonso de Gaetano, founder of Crurated. “Our team is pleased to be announcing a new slate of auctions with some of Europe’s most sought-after wines and just in time for the holidays.”

About Crurated

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs directly with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated’s seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. For more on Crurated, visit crurated.com.

