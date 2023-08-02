Nairobi – The President of Kenya, William Ruto, assured this Saturday, in Nairobi, his country’s support for Angola’s candidacy for the presidency of the African Union (AU), in 2025.

The Kenyan President, who was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, considered Angola worthy of presiding over the AU, as President João Lourenço has already demonstrated great statesmanship in his mediation efforts on the continent, especially between the DRC and Rwanda, as well as its leadership in the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL).

He congratulated the President of the Republic for his leadership in the mediation effort between these two countries and for believing in his commitment that the situation must be resolved through engagement in consultations and dialogue. On the other hand, he considered that the state visit of the Angolan Head of State marks a turning point in cordial relations between the two countries.

After witnessing the signing of 11 cooperation agreements, alongside João Lourenço, he reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to continuing to develop bilateral relations, mainly in matters of trade, agriculture, tourism, transport and communications. He said that there is a need for greater interaction between the two peoples, therefore, the resumption of air connections between Luanda and Nairobi will be accelerated in order to also facilitate businesspeople from both

countries and increase commercial exchanges.

He encouraged this increase, which in the last four years has gone from 60 million to 350 million dollars and could grow into billions.

Angola and Kenya, on the last day of the Angolan president’s visit, signed eleven cooperation instruments that will form the basis for the growth of business relations.

