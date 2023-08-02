Kenya long distance runner, Peter Mwaniki, 26, emerged winner at the eight edition of the KGL Millennium Marathon clocking 1:03:00.

The athlete beat record holder, Ishmael Arthur from the Ghana Armed Forces and Atia Koogo, who were big names in the history of the millennium marathon event.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, the Kenyan expressed excitement having topped the race in his maiden appearance.

‘I am here because I have been training very hard towards this competition. This is the first time I am participating so let’s hope I come back next year,’ he said.

Sosteov Kipchirchir also from Kenya finished second with a time of 1:4:26 ahead of University of Education’s student-athlete, Koogo Atia who clocked 1:06:32.

In the female category, Kenya’s Lilian Lelei Jeokemboi gave her competitors a very tough challenge to finish first with a time of 1:11:19.

Madam Cathrine Morton, Race Director of the Millennium Marathon said this year’s competition has been very successful following the number of athletes who participated.

‘We have had the most number of international participants for the elite runners and that shows that out race is growing, we are now on the world marathon page.’

She appealed to sponsors to come on board and support the event as it seeks to unearth athletes who would represent Ghana and Africa in the coming years.

Source: Ghana News Agency