Komet announces the postponement of filing its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year 2019, due to COVID-19 related-delays

MONTREAL, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: KMT) has postponed filing its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively the “2019 annual documents”), due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Komet is relying on Decision No 2020-PDG-0023 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec) that allows it to delay the filing of its annual documents required by National Instrument 51-102 by April 29, 2020. Komet estimates that its 2019 annual documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur in mid-June 2020.

Until such time as the 2019 annual documents are filed, Komet’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed on November 29, 2019, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

More information about the Corporation is available at: http://kometgold.com .

