Krachi East MCE nominee to be determined on May 2

A total of 30 Assembly members are expected to determine the fate of the President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region on May 2.

Mr Bernard Aboakogya Mensah, the President’s nominee holds a first Degree in Theology from the Christian Service University College in Kumasi and Masters in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Cape Coast.

The nominee is a retired teacher at Oti Senior Secondary Technical School and eight years former chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Emmanuel Ladzi, the Presiding Member of the Assembly called on members of the House to vote massively to endorse the President’s nominee with 100 per cent yes votes in view of the lacuna of a Municipality without MCE for the past eight months.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, they have finalized the preparation and hoped the Assembly would bounce back on its normal duties after the sorrowful and distraught demise of the late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu.

Mr Boateng Gyamfi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman appealed to the Assembly members, who have the power to endorse and reject the nominee to do the honours by massively giving a 100 per cent verdict to demonstrate total acceptance to enable him to begin to administer the Municipality.

