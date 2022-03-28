KSrelief inaugurates “Eta’am” in Ramadan

Riyadh, The Adviser at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, inaugurated the “Eta’am” initiative for the year 2022.

Eta’am aims to distribute 156,993 food baskets weighing 8,430 tons during Ramadan, in 19 countries, benefiting 901,463 individuals worth SR37.498 million, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In a speech he delivered at the inauguration, Dr. Al Rabeeah explained that KSrelief is launching the Eta’am to distribute food baskets to support food needs and improve living conditions for the neediest groups in several countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Bahrain News Agency