LAGRIDE Kicks Off with Delivery of 1,000 GAC MOTOR Vehicles to Lagos

GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A delivery of 1,000 GAC MOTOR vehicles to the Lagos State Government kicked off “LAGRIDE,” the state’s newest ride-hailing taxi scheme. The initiative will provide a safer and more comfortable mobility option to residents.

Distinguished guests at the rollout ceremony included Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor; Cui Jianchun, Ambassador of China to Nigeria; Jin Mingyu, Chinese Deputy Consul General in Lagos, and Diana Chan, Chairman of CIG Motor.

Two-Year Effort Brought to Fruition

LAGRIDE aims to provide a reliable means of travel at an affordable rate. Plans began in November 2019 when Governor Sanwo-Olu visited Guangdong Province, headquarter of GAC MOTOR.

The GS3 SUV and the GA4 sedan’s proven quality, spacious cabin, and intelligent technology are expected to improve the quality and safety on Lagos roads.

Two years after its initial conception, 1000 GAC vehicles set sail from Qingdao, China, in October 2021 and arrived in Lagos four months later. The blue-and-white fleet cruised over Nigeria’s Third Mainland Bridge in one of the largest road-shows in the country.

LAGRIDE is a key opportunity to strengthen GAC MOTOR’s brand reputation in Nigeria by making a positive local impact. Technologically, GAC MOTOR assists the development of Nigeria’s transportation sector. Economically, the scheme encourages vehicle purchase and promotes employment, aiding overall economic growth.

Yu Jun, Member of the Executive Committee & Director of International Business Unit of GAC Group & Chairman of GAC MOTOR International, expressed that LAGRIDE is a top priority for GAC Group and strongly supported by both Guangdong and Lagos governments. The project’s successful launch came after overcoming two years of the recurring pandemic, chip shortage, and shipping delays. Despite unfavorable circumstances, GAC MOTOR retained the spirit of craftsmanship, bringing quality transportation services to Nigeria. The brand is now an important driving force in developing the local e-hailing sector.

Commitment to the Spirit of Craftsmanship

GAC MOTOR maintains a strong presence in Nigeria. In 2021, GAC MOTOR won the country’s prestigious “Automobile Company of the Year” award. After years of cultivation, the Nigerian market has recognized GAC MOTOR as representative of Chinese craftsmanship. GAC MOTOR continues to uphold the spirit of craftsmanship and the pursuit of quality, aiming to create an enjoyable life of mobility for global users.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1777861/1.jpg