Lantronix Launches Application-Specific Industrial IoT Solutions Based on Its New G520 Series Cellular Gateways

Solutions target three verticals: Industry 4.0, Security and Transport

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its launch of application-specific industrial IoT solutions that address concerns in Industry 4.0, Security and Transport markets with its G520 Series Smart cellular IoT devices and services. Now available are the G520 Industrial, a competitive cellular industrial protocol converter router; and G520 Security, a high-speed LTE CAT13 and 5G communication router to reduce cybersecurity threats. G520 Transport will be launched later in 2022.

The G520 industrial and security gateways offer a complete solution and comes pre-configured with Lantronix’s award-winning ConsoleFlow™ cloud-based device management, which increases operational efficiency by providing a single pane from which to manage remote assets. It also comes pre-configured for Lantronix Connectivity Services , which provide North American and global cellular data plans and VPN security with an easy-to-use cloud platform to manage SIMs and services.

“In response to the rapidly growing Industrial IoT market, Lantronix delivers competitive solutions that address and solve the market’s challenges,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Our offerings of software, hardware and connectivity services provide our customers with the proven integration and ease-of-use needed for success in today’s IoT-driven world.”

According to Berg Insight, global cellular IoT device shipments increased by 14 percent in 2020 to reach 302.7 million units and are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 percent to reach 629.6 million units by 2025.

Now available are:

G520 Industrial , which is an industrial-grade competitive Protocol conversion router with LTE communication, multiple interfaces and Fieldbus protocol conversions (e.g., Modbus, DNP3 and IEC) that are provisioned in minutes using the ConsoleFlow platform.

, which is an industrial-grade competitive Protocol conversion router with LTE communication, multiple interfaces and Fieldbus protocol conversions (e.g., Modbus, DNP3 and IEC) that are provisioned in minutes using the ConsoleFlow platform. G520 Security, which supports high-speed LTE cat13 and 5G, reducing the possibility of cyberattacks with its dedicated quantum Security chip and Lantronix’s proprietary InfiniShield™ software suite while its small form factor and Power Over Ethernet function simplify deployment.

Coming soon is:

G520 Transport, which delivers the ultimate hybrid solution based on Lantronix’s 25 years of experience in telematics gateways and Wi-Fi mobile routing. With Wi-Fi on vehicle, location base, sensor enabled and CAN bus reading, G520 Transport is an easy-to-deploy and safely managed solution.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

