Latest activities for Minister for Mines in Congo Brazzaville.

In his latest working day, following the closing of the IV International Hydrocarbon Products Exhibition Conference, the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, visited other places, such as the headquarters of the Central African States Development Bank (BDEAC), the agency of Ceiba Intercontinental and the headquarters of the Equatorial Guinea diplomatic mission in Congo Brazzaville.

The day of visits began at the BDEAC headquarters, where the entourage, led by Mbega Obiang Lima, was received by the president of the institution, Fortunato Ofa Mbo Nchama.

In their conversations, the Equatoguinean Minister was shown how the bank operates and the high priority sectors for financing projects in the subregion.

Continuing with his work schedule, Mbega Obiang Lima went to the agency of Ceiba Intercontinental in order to see first-hand the services offered by the company to its customers, and later asked for a weekly timetable and the times that Ceiba Intercontinental landed at the Maya Maya International Airport in Brazzaville.

The Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons closed his day of visits at the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Congo Brazzaville, where he was received by the head of diplomacy, Samuel Ateba Owono Iyanga.

Furthermore, the Government member visited several offices of the officials at the mission, guided by the Equatoguinean Ambassador.

Finally, Mbega Obiang Lima signed the visitors’ book prepared for such occasions.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office