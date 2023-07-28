Ledzokuku MP Sponsors 2023 BECE mock exams to assess candidates’ readiness in the constituency

Mr Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, Member of Parliament, Ledzokuku constituency, has sponsored the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) mock exams for all candidates to assess their readiness in the constituency.

The gesture which aimed at knowing the students’ level of preparedness for the upcoming BECE also sought to provide them with the necessary boost and encouragement to excel in their studies.

The MP after visiting some exam centres said the significance of mock exams could not be overlooked as it had become an invaluable tool for evaluating students’ progress and identifying areas that require additional attention.

‘The exams usher the candidates in actual examination conditions, these practice tests help the candidates to become familiar with the exam format and alleviate any anxiety they might experience,’ he said.

Mr Narteh Ayiku encouraged the candidates to be disciplined and committed to their education as they walk through the journey of life, adding that they should always seek God in all they would do.

He gave an assurance of his unwavering dedication and support to issues of education and the constituency’s youth.

The Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education, PTA leadership and some opinion leaders who accompanied the MP interacted with the candidates and offered them words of encouragement.

Some motivational messages were also delivered to inspire the students to give their best during the upcoming BECE exams.

Some of the teachers who were present, including the candidates, expressed their gratitude to Mr Benjamin Narteh Ayiku for his steadfast support and investment in their education in the last few years.

They believe that initiatives like these would provide a significant boost in their preparations and improve their chances of achieving outstanding results in the upcoming BECE exams.

Source: Ghana News Agency