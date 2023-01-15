List of Ex Officio, Appointed and Elected Senators in Equatorial Guinea following 20N election

These Ex Officio, Elected and Appointed Senators are invited to pick up their respective certificates accrediting them as such from the National Electoral Board.

The President of the National Electoral Board, Faustino Ndong Esono Ayang, has issued a notice to all Ex Officio Senators, those Appointed by the President of the Republic, and those Elected in the latest elections held on November 20th 2022, listed below, that they may pick up their original credentials at the National Electoral Board during office hours.

These credentials shall be presented for accreditation at the Senate, and copies of which shall be forwarded to the general secretariat of the Legislative Body as stipulated under Article 214 of Law number 8/2015 , dated 28th May , Regulating the Elections of the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate, Municipalities and Referendum in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Ex Officio Senators:

Ms. Teresa Efua Asangono,

Mr. Ángel Serafín Seriche Dougan Malabo,

Mr. Salomón Nguema Owono, and

Mr. Florencio Maye Ela.

Senators appointed by the President of the Republic:

Mr. Nicolás Utondji Akapo,

Mr. Gregorio Boho Camo,

Mr. Ángel Mokara Moleila,

Mr. Secundino Nvono Avomo,

Mr. Crispín Jaime Sangale Rondo,

Ms. Raimunda Ayeto Esono,

Mr. Agustín Ndong Ona Mibuy,

Ms. Pilar Asangono Osa,

Mr. Teodoromiro Nse Mangue,

Mr. Elías Ovono Nguema,

Ms. Emiliana Nchama Ndong,

Ms. Eulalia Esono Bindang,

Mr. Deogracias Kung Nsue,

Mr. Deogracias Pedro Bueriberi Edu, and

Mr. Eduardo Mba Bakale

Elected Senators:

Mr. Vicente Rodríguez Siosa,

Ms. Pastora Ntutumu Santalices,

Mr. Enrique Mercader Costa,

Mr. Alfonso Nsue Mokuy,

Ms. María Coloma Edjang Mbengono,

Ms. Eulalia Envo Bela,

Mr. Antonio Pedro Oliveira Borupu,

Mr. Ilidio Boya Riochi,

Mr. Manuel Sañaba Silochi,

Ms. Purificación Buari Lasakero,

Mr. Plácido Erimola Meneses,

Mr. Vicente Ehate Tomi,

Mr. Anastasio Asumu Mum Muñoz,

Mr. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangué,

Mr. Exuperancio Ndong Nsi,

Mr. Avelino Mocache Mehenga,

Ms. Anita Mbasogo Obiang,

José Antonio Elomba Viñas,

Mr. Antonio Pascual Oko Ebobo,

Ms. María Jesús Nkara Owono,

Mr. Tomás Mecheba Fernández Galilea,

Ms. Nuria Lucía Beholi Epesi,

Mr. Francisco Mercader Ubendju,

Mr. Marcos Nse Nse,

Mr. María Flavia Mba Obono,

Mr. Domingo Antonio Nve Mba,

Mr. Andrés Jorge Mbomio Nsem Aboa,

Mr. Saturnino Oke Esono,

Mr. Heriberto Meko Mbengono,

Mr. Atanasio Ela Ntugu Nsa,

Mr. Salvador Esono Nchama,

Mr. Leoncio Feliciano Esono Nze,

Mr. José Domingo Ndong Bacale Ayetebe,

Mr. Teodoro Biyogo Nsue Okomo,

Mr. Demetrio Elo Ndong Nsefumu,

Mr. Armando Ela Nsue Mengué,

Ms. Jesusa Obono Engono,

Mr. Agustín Nze Nfumu,

Ms. Angelina Ada Ondo,

Mr. Judas Tadeo Ela Babi,

Mr. Gustavo Ndong Edu Akumu,

Mr. Carlos Eyi Obama Nsang,

Mr. Martín Crisantos Ebe Mba,

Mr. Jaime Ela Ndong Nzang,

Mr. Celestino Mbomio Akieme,

Mr. Domingo Mituy Edjang,

Mr. Paulino Mbo Obama Masie,

Mr. Marcelino Asumu Nsue Okomo,

Ms. Antonina Miko Mikue,

Mr. Ángel Masie Mibuy,

Mr. Francisco Mba Olo Bahomonde,

Mr. Antonio Javier Nguema Nchama,

Mr. Matusalén Oburu Ondo Penda,

Mr. Fortunato Ofa Mbo Nchama, and

Mr. Florentino Ncogo Ndong.

Source: EQUATORIAL GUINEA Official Web Page of the Government