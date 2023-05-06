Local Government Service honours former Chief Director of VRCC

The Local Government Service has presented a plaque to Mr Prosper Afenyo, former Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) for his inspirational leadership.

The plaque was presented to him by Mr Emmanuel N. Nartey, Director of Budget at the Local Government Service, on behalf of the Head of the Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur.

The Service said Mr Afenyo was an inspirational leader, who made a difference and extraordinary contributions towards the 2021 Annual Performance Contract.

It said the commitment and dedication of Mr Afenyo through a coordinated approach towards development has resulted in the VRCC being at the top.

‘For distinguishing yourself as one of the best amongst your peers, we say ayekoo.’

Mr Afenyo was at the helm of affairs as Chief Director, when the VRCC was adjudged, the overall best performing Regional Coordinating Council in the 2021 Annual Performance Contract.

Mr Afenyo thanked the Service for the honour and the recognition and said he was happy for contributing his quota to the development of the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency