Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasised the need for long-term solutions in tackling the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage. He said it remained paramount for the Government to find a permanent solution to prevent such occurrences in the future. Dr Bawumia disclosed this on Wednesday at Awadrowoe-Kome near New Bakpa in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region during a tour to the affected communities there. ‘There is the need to look for long-term solutions to this flooding because if we can deal with what is happening this year, what of next year? Because climate change appears to be taking hold,’ he said. He said a few years ago, Ghanaians expressed worry over the low water levels in the Akosombo Dam and now that the levels were high ‘we are all worried and need to look for engineering solutions to its spillage.’ Dr Bawumia, accompanied by Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, among some government and party officials, promised that the government would do everything possible to assist the affected people. ‘We will continue to provide relief and restore the livelihoods of those affected.’ The Vice President donated GHC 160,000.00 and many relief items to the victims to give them some comfort. The Volta River Authority (VRA) controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, due to rise in the water levels, has affected thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and other areas. Homes have been submerged and property destroyed.

Source: Ghana News Agency