Longest cooking time: Nigeria’s Hilda beats India’s Lata in Guinness Book of Records

It was until early Monday, May 15, 2023, that Nigerian-born, Hilda Baci hit 90 non-stop cooking to beat the record that was previously held by Indian-born, Lata Tondon, 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019. She became the first woman to create a record that was previously made by men.

By Monday morning, Hilda hit 90 hours. The Nigerian foodpreneur, actress, and producer now hold the Guinness World Record for the longest Marathon cooking.

She started her record-breaking journey on May 11, 2023, at the Amre Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital. She cooked over 100 dishes and fed more than 3000 people who came to encourage her day and night.

People close to her said she embarked on the journey to showcase the beauty of cooking and diversity of the African cuisine.

Before breaking the new record, Lata congratulated Holda and encouraged her to keep up.

The Chef has been receiving a wide wave of support from top government officials and celebrities in Nigeria.

The Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, actress, Kate Henshaw; singer, Tiwa Savage; media personality, Enioluwa, and many others were present at the event on May 14th, Punch reported.

The popular Filmmaker, Kevin Adetiba, wrote on Twitter, “REALLY rooting for HILDA BACHI. Don’t know her personally, but her drive, ambition, and resilience, inspires and motivate me IMMENSELY. Sending her prayers and the best vibes to PUSH THROUGH. She’s inspiring people she doesn’t even know. GO HILDA… YOU GOT THIS!!!” He stated.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, also lauded Baci for her determination and wrote on his Twitter page

“The efforts being made by Hilda Effiong Bassey (Hilda Baci) to beat the current Guinness World Record for cooking for 4 days nonstop shows the true Nigerian spirit of hard work and resilience. I applaud her determination and focus on the goal, which are inspiring many Nigerian youths to live their dreams through hard work and dedication.”

Reports reveal she is not new to cooking competitions as she was a participant in the maiden edition of the Jollof Face-off Competition and won a grand prize of $5000.

Source: Cameroon News Agency