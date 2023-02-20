Lord Tariq Ahmad visits Al Fateh Mosque

Manama, The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations State Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon visited the Ahmad Al Fateh Islamic Center.

Lord Tariq was briefed on the center’s history, establishment and inscriptions in the old Islamic character.

Al Fateh Mosque is one of the largest mosques in the region, encompassing 6,500 square meters and having the capacity to accommodate over 7,000 worshippers at a time.

The dome, weighing 60 tons, is the largest fiberglass dome in the world. The doors are made of teakwood from India.

The library of the center has around 7,000 books, some older than 100 years.

The mosque, named after Ahmed Al Fateh, the first ruler of Bahrain, was built by the late Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa in 1987.

