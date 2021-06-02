NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Realty Capital, a fully integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced it has provided a $30 million first mortgage loan to Metropica Development for a luxury condominium tower and a ten-acre development site, which includes plans to develop a second 250-unit multifamily tower. The portfolio is part of Metropica, a four million-square-foot master planned community comprised of luxury residences, modern office towers and high-end retail offerings located in Sunrise, Florida.

Metropica Development, led by Joseph Kavana, began construction of the first 263-unit luxury condominium tower in 2017 and has sold 174 units to date. Madison’s loan will be used to support 89 units, representing 101,989 square feet on the upper floors of the first condominium tower as well as the adjacent 250-unit second condominium tower. In addition to the first tower, the Metropica master planned development will include 500 multifamily units, 550,000 square feet of commercial space for luxury retail, dining and entertainment destinations as well as 246 hotel keys.

“We are pleased to deliver a customized and flexible financing solution for the remaining condo inventory in the Metropica Development,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “Madison’s ability to finance residential projects through every stage of development was highly attractive to Metropica, an experienced local development firm, and we look forward to working with Joseph and his team to support this unique and ambitious project.”

Located at 2000 Metropica Way, adjacent to the Sawgrass Mills shopping mall and BB&T Center, the 28-story Metropica Tower offers luxury residences with an average of 1,034 square feet, top-of-the-line finishes and high-concept designs from Oppenheim Architecture and YOO Studio. The tower’s resort-style amenities consist of a saltwater swimming pool, lounges, movie theater, fitness center, massage and yoga centers, and a children’s playroom.

Melissa Rose of JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing from Madison Realty Capital.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a New York City based real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies with regional offices in key markets including Los Angeles and Dallas. Founded in 2004, MRC has closed on approximately $14 billion of transactions in the multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hotel sectors nationwide. The firm manages investments in the United States on behalf of a global investor base. MRC is a fully integrated firm with over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Among other industry recognitions, MRC has been named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as one of the industry’s top construction lenders. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.

