The maiden Face of Africa Awards and Honours has been scheduled for August 20, 2023 at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall.

Face of AFrica Awards, an annual event organized by Sammyflex inc to appreciate the efforts of talents and brands who were exceeding immensely in the media landscape.

Mr. Samuel Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of Sammyflex Inc in an interview with GNA said it was important to give young and upcoming talents the platform which would bring them to the limelight.

He encouraged the general public to vote for their favourite nominees as they battle for the slots available.

‘Winners would gain customized plague, citation, and digital promotions,’ he said.

Some categories to be contested for were the blogger of the year, actor of year, and many others.

Sammyflex inc has partnered with Feleb Concept to organize several awards such as Outstanding achievers excellence awards Africa, Ghana premium entertainment festival,Ghana merit awards,alpha Ghana awards and honors,and Africa photographers awards and magazines.

Source: Ghana News Agency