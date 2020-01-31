Malabo Executive strengthens precautionary measures against coronavirus

The Vice President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, brought together members of the Government to look at the degree of spreading of the coronavirus. There have now been 170 deaths and 7711 confirmed cases in 31 provinces in China. This is the result published by the Health Commission from the People’s Republic of China. At least 17 countries, the majority in Asia, have confirmed, at the time of writing, cases of coronavirus that in recent days have affected the Chinese city of Wuhan.

These alarming figures obliged the Vice President of the Republic, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, to once again call a meeting of members of the Government on Thursday 30th January to look at the degree of spreading of the virus in the world, and strengthen the preventive control measures on the country’s borders.

Strengthening the preventive measures against the coronavirus in airports in Equatorial Guinea was one of the measures adopted. Following recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Malabo has activated checking systems at the main airports, for all passengers on flights with international airlines. The process includes a careful check on the body temperature of passengers and the disinfection of their hands.

An exit and exclusive rooms for people who are possibly infected have also been set up. The Executive in Malabo, led by the Vice President of the Republic, is recommending that the Equatoguinean population respects all the preventive measures adopted.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office