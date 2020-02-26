Malabo hosts UNFPA Annual Meeting

Every year the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) holds a Regional Planning Meeting. The event is a moment for strategic reflection for the representatives of the 32 countries covered by the UNFPA Regional Office which has its headquarters in Dakar and includes Equatorial Guinea.

This two-day meeting began with an opening ceremony overseen by the Prime Minister of the Government Charged with Administrative Coordination Francisco Pascual Obama Asue which took place on the morning of 25th February at Hotel Anda China in Malabo II.

In 2020 the Regional Planning Meeting is being held in the context following the Nairobi Summit on the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development which took place in November 2019. It features the the following corporate priorities; the monitoring and establishment of the next steps to take following the Nairobi Summit and an intermediate review of the 2018-2021 Strategic Plan.

The Prime Minister of the Government in his intervention pointed out the priorities of the programme of action under the plan in relation to the empowerment of women and gender equality.

To that end Obama Asue indicated the progress made in Equatorial Guinea and declared the suitability of the participation of our Plan Horizonte 2035 in world achievements within the area of women and their empowerment.

At the ceremony which was attended by various members of the Government there was also a speech by the Regional Director of the UNFPA Office Mabingue Ngom and the UNFPA Resident Representative in Equatorial Guinea Mady Biaye.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office