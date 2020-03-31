Malabo thanks Beijing for donation of health materials

the Equatoguinean Government thanked China and the jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations for the donation of health materials, to boost the fight against the Coronavirus epidemic.

This occurred during an audience that the Equatoguinean Vice-President, H. E. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue granted to the accredited Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the People’s Republic of China before the Malabo Government, Qi Mei, three days after Malabo received this notable donation.

Equatorial Guinea has already put into place various strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country. However, according to Nguema Obiang Mangue, the consignment of material donated by the Asian giant and its foundations will strengthen the plans of the Equatoguinean government in its fight against the pandemic.

“It is a letter of thanks that the Government of Equatorial Guinea is sending the foundations of Mr, Jack Ma and Alibaba, for this huge gesture towards us”, said the Vice-President of the Republic, minutes before handing the letter to the Chinese diplomat.

“And we, the people of Equatorial Guinea, thank them for the offer of this health material, which we truly needed”, added Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue.

For her part, Qi Mei promised to pass on the gratitude of Equatorial Guinea, expressed by Nguema Obiang Mangue to her country, and to the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations, and said that other Chinese companies and organisations had expressed their willingness to accompany the Equatoguinean Government in this battle.

In addition to the acknowledgement, the two figures also praised the efforts of the two governments in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office