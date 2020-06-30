Mali: Flow Monitoring Report – Dashboard No. 52 (Reporting period : 1 to 31 May 2020)

In Mali, Flow Monitoring Points are set up at key transit locations across the country (Gao, Timbuktu, Kidal, Menaka, Mopti, Kayes, Segou, Sikasso and Bamako) to monitor the movements of travelers coming from and headed to other countries in West and North Africa. In May 2020, the average daily number of individuals observed at the Flow Monitoring Points (207) increased by 32 per cent compared to the previous month. This shows a slight recovery in migration flows after the sharp decline (55%) caused by restrictions related to COVID-19 in April. Nationals from Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Senegal and the Gambia accounted for 86 per cent of all the migrants recorded at the flow monitoring points. Burkina Faso, Algeria and Mauritania are major transit countries for migrants after their stopover in Mali.

Source: International Organization for Migration