Marriage of one of H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo’s daughters

The Presidential Couple, Their Excellencies Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, attended the civil marriage between José Felipe Makina Ondo and Juana Judith Mikue Obiang Lima on Friday 23rd December.

Family and friends gathered on Friday 23rd December 2022 in the town of Sipopo to attend the civil marriage between José Felipe Makina Ondo and Juana Judith Mikue Obiang Lima, one of the daughters of His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in the presence of the First Lady of the Nation, Constancia Mangue de Obiang.

The ceremony began with the arrival of the bride and groom: first the groom accompanied by his mother and then the bride, on the arm of her father, the Head of State and Government, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo; all of them very happy.

In the town of Sipopo, located in the municipality of Rebola, the Magistrate Judge José Diosdado Esono Bakale oversaw the ceremony, accompanied by the secretary from the institution.

Using various articles and sections of the National Civil Code, he explained to the young people who were getting married the concepts of mutual respect, fidelity, commitment and other mandatory rules of marital cohabitation.

He also explained to them the meaning of marriage under a community property regime.

José Felipe Makina Ondo and Juana Judith Mikue Obiang Lima confirmed before the judicial authority, parents, family and friends their intention to enter into civil marriage until death do them part. They sealed the alliance with the placing of rings and the symbolic exchange of goods. This was followed by the signing of the marriage certificate, which was subsequently presented to them by José Diosdado Esono Bakale.

Applause and cheers from those present accompanied the traditional kiss between the bride and groom, given with great passion and tenderness, which brought tears to the eyes of many.

With a photo session and cocktails offered by the newly married couple, the event came to an end at mid-afternoon on the Christmas Eve.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government