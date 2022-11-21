Massive voter turnout in Ebibeyin district

More than 25,000 voters on the electoral roll for the Presidential, Legislative and Municipal elections went to the polls today.

At the 118 polling stations covering the nine geopolitical zones in Ebibeyin district, voting took place in an atmosphere of complete transparency.

Throughout the district, voting was monitored by international observers from the African Union. Envoys from the international community travelled from polling station to polling station in order to gather full details on the voting process.

Voters exercised their right to vote in a democratic and transparent manner. Each one selected the option he or she had chosen, some in the presence of voting officers at the polling station, others in the booths set up to exercise the right to vote in private.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government