Media family, population bid farewell to journalist Anye Nde Nsoh

The remains of 27-year-old Bamenda-based journalist, Anye Nde Nsoh have been laid to rest at their family residence at Bagmande, Mankon in Bamenda, North West region.

The corpse of the young journalist was removed from the Bamenda regional hospital mortuary on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in the presence of some authorities, colleagues, family members, and friends who accompanied him to his final resting place.

Present at the hospital mortuary was the Senior Divisional Officer of Mezam division, Simon Emile Mooh who extended the heartfelt condolence message of the Governor to the late journalist’s family. He also accompanied the convoy to light up candles at the scene where Nde Nsoh was killed.

Present at the funeral service were colleagues and members of the Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, of which Nde Nsoh was a member since 2019.

While presenting a speech on behalf of members of the journalism association, Muma Jude, president of the Bamenda chapter described the late Nde Nsoh as a “committed, friendly and calm journalist” who would spend the whole day working with his colleagues and only goes home in the evening.

Late Anye Nde Nsoh was killed by gunmen on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at about 9:00 pm at Che Street in Bamenda, the chief town of the North West region. He was animating at a drinking spot before the armed men stormed the area and shot him dead.

It was later on Monday, May 8 that Ambazonian activist, Capo Daniel revealed in a live video that Nde Nsoh was shot dead by separatist fighters who in an attempt to shoot a Cameroonian military commander, ended the life of the journalist.

Capo said the case of the journalist was a “mistaken identity” though the media family and population described it as a “targeted killing” and another way to shut up the press on atrocities of separatist fighters in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

Before his untimely death, Nde Nsoh was West and North West bureau chief of the Advocate newspaper. He was also a reporter for Dream Fm radio in Bamenda, City Fm radio, and a sports writer for kick442.com.

His passion and aspirations for sports led him to cover the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and other sporting events across Cameroon.

Nde Nsoh was an orphan and a lone child to his late parents. He leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter, family, colleagues, and friends to mourn him.

Source: Cameroon News Agency