Meeting between Ambassadors to France and Belgium

The Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to France and Monaco, Miguel Oyono Ndong Mifumu, held a coordination meeting on 23rd January with the Ambassador to Belgium, Denmark and the United Kingdom, Carmelo Nvono-Nca.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Equatorial Guinea diplomatic mission in Paris. The aim, among other things, was to study diplomatic strategies to take full advantage of bilateral relations between Equatorial Guinea and the European Union.

The two diplomats spoke about the need to promote investment opportunities for European operators in sectors such as tourism in our country. They also looked at the current context of bilateral and multilateral relations between European countries and Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office