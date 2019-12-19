Meeting between Equatoguinean and Chinese Ambassadors in Ethiopia

The meeting took place on 18th December at the Equatoguinean Embassy in Addis Abeba, between the Ambassador, Crisantos Obama Ondo and the Chinese Ambassador before the African Union, Liu Yuxi, and began with a review of the state of the relations of friendship and cooperation uniting the two peoples and Governments, described as very good by the two parties.

The two diplomats looked at matters of bilateral interest, with greater emphasis in the question of the common African position regarding reforms to the UN Security Council. The People’s Republic of China is very interested in supporting Africa in its request to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with the power of veto, and the two interlocutors expressed the need for Africa to stand firm in its determination and be united in order to be stronger.

It was also pointed out that both Equatorial Guinea and China remained firm in their position on the matter. The two ambassadors also analysed the working programme for the C-10 meeting on reforms to the Security Council, planned for the near future in Dakar, in the Republic of Senegal.

The Chinese diplomat reported to his interlocutor that China intends to build an illness prevention centre in Addis Abeba, with offices in the five African regions at the beginning of 2020, and the inauguration of some monuments and squares in the African Union complex, built by China for the next African Union summit.

As part of the activities that will take place at the next summit, Obama Ondo also reported to his interlocutor on activities that Equatorial Guinea will carry out at the summit, such as the launch of the African Centre for Intelligence and Security, and the presentation of the UNESCO Equatorial Guinea Prize for Research in Life Sciences.

The meeting ended with an exchange of gifts and best wishes for Christmas and the festive period on the Chinese calendar.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office