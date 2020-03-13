Meeting between Head of State and former Central African President

On 12th March, the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, received the former President during the Transition in the Central African Republic, Catherine Zamba Panza, at Gran Hotel Djibloho.

The Central African lawyer and politician is paying a visit of fraternity and friendship to Equatorial Guinea.

During the appointment with the Head of State the two covered matters aimed at invigorating bilateral ties.

“It is a fraternal visit, an friendly visit. I have come to see President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to speak about the situation in my country and the subregion, and I have listened to his advice and I am very happy”, declared Zamba Panza, before the press.

The visitor was interim President of the Central African Republic in the 2014-2016 period, and was also Mayoress of Bangui, the capital of the nation.

On the same day, during his journey between Djibloho and Mongomo, the Head of State stopped in Mongomeyen to inspect the hangars at the General Obiang Nguema Mbasogo International Airport.

The facilities cover over 11,000 m², and have around two hundred offices with the capacity to provide services for more than 4 planes, including Boeing, according to information from the Cuban engineer, Giovani Acosta, from the supervision company, IMPESA.

The Mongomeyen International Airport was opened on 11th October 2019, during the commemoration of the 51st Anniversary of Independence in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, on 12th October.

During his inspection visit the Head of State was accompanied by the Minister for Public Works, Diosdado Nsue Medja; the Secretary of State from the Department for External Security, Carmelo Ovono Obiang; the Ambassador Adviser to the Presidency of the Republic in matters of State Protocol, Teodoro Biyogo Nsue Okomo; the Adviser to the Presidency in Matters of Defence, Fausto Abeso Fuma, and the Mayor of Djibloho, Florentino Ncogo Ndong Eyenga.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office