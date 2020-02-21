Meeting between Ministers for Mines from Equatorial Guinea and Congo Brazzaville

On 20th February, on the margins of the fourth edition of the International Hydrocarbon Products Exhibition Conference, the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, met his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rubens Mikindo Muhima, in the presence of the head of the Equatorial Guinea diplomatic mission in Congo Brazzaville

This meeting allowed Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima to present his counterpart with the route map drawn up by the Malabo Government with the Democratic Republic of Congo, with respect to the hydrocarbons sector.

The Minister considers it necessary that the two countries sign an agreement protocol in the future. He also passed on to his interlocutor that Equatorial Guinea currently has a higher training centre for hydrocarbons, and he invited young people from DRC to come and train in our country.

As a result of the implementation of this project, Rubens Mikindo Muhima expressed satisfaction with the projects presented by the Equatorial Guinea delegation.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the richest African countries in hydrocarbons. For that reason, the Malabo Government intends in the future to import liquid gas for this Central African country.

During this bilateral meeting, in addition to the members of the Equatorial Guinea delegation, the Minister for Mines was also accompanied by Samuel Ateba Owono, Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador. The two delegations will meet, according to the Brazzaville Agreement, in April in Kinshasa.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office