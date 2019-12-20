Meeting between PDGE President Founder and party grassroots

The Head of State and Government, and President Founder of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has held a meeting with the district monitoring commissions, district councils, together with the Specialist Women’s Organisation and Youth Federation.

The meeting took place on 19th December at the party’s national Office, where the President Founder was given a warm welcome by the General Secretary and Deputy, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro and Jesusa Obono Engono Nchama, and the heads of all the political departments.

The meeting began with the anthem, and then Osa Osa introduced the reasons for which the meeting, led by His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, had been called.

The leader of the party held this meeting with all the presidents of the district monitoring commissions, Specialist Women’s Organisation and Sons of Obiang Association, Antorcha and the Organisation of Workers and Youth Federation from the whole country, in what is probably the final meeting of this year.

At the end of 2019, the President Founder met all the components of the party from all the districts and municipalities of the provinces of Bioko Norte and Bioko Sur, Annobon, Litoral, Wele Nzas, Kie Ntem, Centro Sur and Djibloho, to give an account of all the activities carried out and to provide new, encouraging instructions for the future.

Along those lines, the General Secretary pointed out that the meeting was opportune because, as PDGE militants, they had been awaiting these instructions, in which His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo had congratulated those present for the good functioning and entrenchment of the party throughout the nation.

The President Founder also gave an account of the history of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, together with the current situation in the world and in Africa.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office