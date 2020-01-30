Meeting between Prime Minister and Hitrac Engineering Group

The Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, has held a meeting with the State Judicial Commission and chiefs from Hitrac Engineering Group, on the audit carried out for the inspection and verification of the installations and equipment in the digital television system operating throughout national territory.

Hitrac Engineering Group is an Italian company with its headquarters in Rome, and has over 30 years’ experience and history in the implementation of technological projects. Its Executive Director, Fabrizio Mainas, reported to the Prime Minister on the audit carried out by experts in his company, both in the insular region and in the continental region of the country, via an inspection and verification of the installations and equipment for the digital television system for operators within national territory.

To that end, Francisco Evuy Nguema Mikue, Adviser to the Presidency at the Ministry for Justice, Worship and Penitentiary Institutions, Charged with State Advocacy, also known as the State Judicial Commission, provided the TVGE team with further details during the meeting.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office