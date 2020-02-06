Meeting for Permanent Representative to United Nations

Anatolio Ndong Mba reported to staff on the work being done by the Government for the return to the country of officials working at the United Nations Security Council. The report occurred during the meeting held on the afternoon of 4th February with staff at the Permanent Mission before the UN, in the city of New York.

The preparations in progress for the repatriation of personnel, which will take place under Presidential Decree number 72/2017, of 6th October, to strengthen our country’s permanent mission during the period of membership of the Security Council for the 2018-2019 period, was the main topic of the meeting held by the Permanent Representative before the United Nations, Anatolio Ndong Mva, with all personnel at the diplomatic mission.

As this was the first meeting of 2020, it began with congratulations from the Ambassador for the good role played over two years, correctly interpreting, as he went on to say, the plan outlined by the leader of the nation, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, taking into account that since obtaining national sovereignty and membership of the UN as full member, Equatorial Guinea had never been a member of the highest decision-making body at this international organisation.

In the presence of the First Deputy Permanent Representative and the Third Deputy charged with the Security Council, Job Obiang Esono Mbengono and Amparo Mele Colifa respectively, Ndong Mba also reported to those present of the possibility that in the near future there would be a thanksgiving mass and a lunch to mark the successful culmination of this function carried out by Equatorial Guinea foreign policy at the highest level.

Having also covered the preparation of the final report which will be issued to the country through the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, it was the time for speeches from members of the team, in which some ministerial advisers, advisers, coordinators, first secretaries and others shared their positive views aimed at the success of this mission, which concluded on 31st December 2019.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office