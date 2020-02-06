Meeting for Prime Minister at Ministry for Education

Within the framework of the working plan being carried out by the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, on 5th February he visited the headquarters of the iMinistry for Education, University teaching and Sports, located in Malabo II.

Given that the growing wave of youth violence and delinquency in the country is one of the main concerns of the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and the Government, the Prime Minister addressed the main body of officials at the ministerial department, emphasising the responsibilities that emanate from both the family and from all tiers of the Ministry for Education.

As a provisional measure and while awaiting the establishment of a subject covering the education of values, Obama Asue invited chiefs at the ministry, led by its Vice-Minister, Maria Jesus Ncara Owono Nze, to design a programme to raise awareness with the teachers so that they can dedicate a few minutes of each class to the teaching of values.

At another point in his speech, the Head of Administrative coordination addressed teachers, who he referred to as forgers of men, underlining the fact that their involvement and participation was key to solving this problem, in such a way that the celebrated sentence of the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Better a cultured people than a rich people, may, in effect, come about.

