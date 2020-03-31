Meeting of Coronavirus Vigilance and Response Technical Committee

The meeting took place on Monday 30th march, and included a presentation of the protocol for clinical handling of COVID-19 patients in our country.

This protocol was created by the subcommittee’s sub-commission for the handling of cases There were various debates, interventions and proposals regarding improvements to the document.

Another of the concerns looked at by the Committee was the situation regarding patients currently in Sampaka Hospital, when they are discharged.

These and other matters will be taken to a higher level, so that the pertinent decisions can be taken.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office