Meeting of Foreign Ministers from Equatorial Guinea and China

The People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea strengthened their relations of friendship and cooperation on 5th February, at a meeting between the foreign affairs ministers from the two countries in Addis Abeba (Ethiopia).

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono, and the Chinese Minister for Foreign Relations in charge of African affairs, Chen Ziaodong, reviewed the relations of friendship and cooperation between Malabo and Beijing, described as optimum by the two parties.

The Chinese Ministry for Foreign Relations began by thanking the people and Government of Equatorial Guinea for the donation of 2 million dollars to boost the efforts of the Chinese Executive in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, and he reported to his interlocutor that China is managing to control the low level of fatalities, the high number of patients discharged, and a reduction in the number of infections. China is making this effort not only for its own country, but to contribute to the efforts of the whole world.

He also praised the traditional solidarity with the Equatoguinean Government that, in 2008, made an important economic donation after the cyclone in China, in addition to the construction of a school in a rural area which had been affected by an earthquake. Chen added that his government would win the battle against the coronavirus.

Simeon Oyono Esono, for his part, praised the efforts of China is containing the epidemic and preventing it becoming a pandemic. He highlighted as privileged the relations between Equatorial Guinea and China, and reported to his interlocutor that due to that affinity, the matter of the coronavirus epidemic had been the sole issue at the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday.

Oyono Esono presented a brief overview of the key sectors in which China is cooperating, such as education, health and infrastructures, among others.

On multilateral cooperation, the two diplomats put forward the question of Security Council reform. China shares with Africa the need for the African continent to have permanent members, so reform is badly needed. However, in order to achieve this aim, it is necessary for African countries to continue their commitment to the Sirte Declaration on the common African position.

The commitment to carry out the construction work for the Negan hospital, the work on the water supply in Malabo, the construction of the second pavilion for the Ministry for Foreign Relations, among other projects, also took up moments during the meeting, which took place in the presence of the Vice-Minister to the Presidency of the Republic, Charged with Ceremonies and Translations, Armando Dougan Champion, and the Ambassador, Crisantos Obama Ondo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office