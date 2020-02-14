Meeting of Parliament Table

Members of the tables from the upper and lower chambers of National Parliament met on 13th February to agree on the contents of the institutional declaration with respect to the sentence passed by French justice against the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with National Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, for the supposed crime of money laundering, the misuse of funds and dishonestly acquired goods. We are including the full contents of the declaration with this article.

During the meeting, the members of the table, led by their respective presidents, Teresa Efua Asangono and Gaudencio Mohaba Messu, analysed the document through which Parliament declared its unconditional support for the Vice-President of the Republic regarding the conviction imposed by the Court of Appeal in Paris.

The Parliament declared its aversion to this conviction due to it being inadmissible, while declaring that it violated the basic, elementary principles forming the essential pillar of the creation of the UN.

This meeting of reinforcement between the two chambers took place at the headquarters of the Senate, minutes before the plenary session meeting, and was attended by the vice-presidents, Santiago Nsobeya Efuman Nchama, Agustin Nze Nfumu, Evangelina Filomena Oyo Ebule, and other members of the tables from the two legislative institutions.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office