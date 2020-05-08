MEETING OF SENATE SPOKESPERSONS BOARD

At the meeting held on 5th May at the Senate, the Board of Spokespersons from the various Parliamentary Groups evaluated and finally adopted the provisional programme for the work pending during this final month of the first Ordinary Period of Parliamentary Sessions 2020.

In order to continue the legislative work of the First Ordinary Period of Parliamentary Sessions, which was temporarily paralysed as a result of the contention measures for the new coronavirus pandemic, the Senate Table, overseen by Teresa Efua Asangono, president of the institution, drew up a draft programme for the issues pending analysis and adoption, for both the permanent commissions and for the plenary session.

From that premise, the provisional programme was presented to the spokespersons of the parliamentary groups represented in the Senate for adoption, if they judged it acceptable. After evaluating each of the points included and adding their contributions in order to successfully conclude the workload corresponding to the present ordinary period of sessions, the Senators gave the green light to restarting parliamentary work and completing it within the established period, while scrupulously respecting the COVID-10 contention measures.

During upcoming meetings of commissions and the Plenary of the Upper Chamber, in addition to adopting the Draft Institutional Declaration on bullying and Juvenile Violence arising from various single-issue sessions, and the act and judgement of the Permanent Commission on Infrastructures, Transport and new Technologies resulting from the analysis of the Draft Merchant Navy Law, there is also a planned appearance of a Government delegation before the Permanent Commission on Finance, the Economy and Planning, to present the proposal for Equatorial Guinea Membership of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and provide an opportunity for clarification with respect to the file.

