Message from PDGE General Secretary read at V Congress of Congolese Party of Labour

The work at the V Ordinary Congress of the Congolese Party of Labour continues in Brazzaville, and on the second day those present heard messages of congratulations and solidarity from the friendly parties present, under the moderation of the PCT General Secretary, Pierre Ngolo. Various delegations from friendly parties took part in the PCT congress, following the approval of the agenda established to that end.

The work on the second day began with the presentation of messages of congratulations and solidarity from friendly parties. The PDGE delegation from Equatorial Guinea was the fourth to intervene, in accordance with the established order.

The message from the PDGE General Secretary, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro, was read by brother militant and member of the National Council, Samuel Ateba Owono Iyanga. The message received huge applause for its contents and the great degree of affinity between the two parties and their respective Governments.

The representative of the PDGE delegation, in his capacity as envoy, declared his excitement at being designated by the National Office to represent the General Secretary at such an important forum.

In conclusion, he expressed his desire to the organising committee that the work at the congress took place in a climate of understanding, and that the conclusions were in favour of enhancing the party in order to further strengthen the leadership of the party in the nation.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office