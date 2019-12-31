Message of greetings to President

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has received a greetings message to mark the Christmas and New Year 2020 festivities from the President of the Equatorial Guinea National Blind Organisation (ONCIGE), Juan Rocoso. We are including the full content of the message with this article.

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has received a greetings message to mark the Christmas and New Year 2020 festivities from the President of the Equatorial Guinea National Blind Organisation (ONCIGE), Juan Rocoso.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office