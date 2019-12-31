General 

Message of greetings to President

Posted By: admin

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has received a greetings message to mark the Christmas and New Year 2020 festivities from the President of the Equatorial Guinea National Blind Organisation (ONCIGE), Juan Rocoso. We are including the full content of the message with this article.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

