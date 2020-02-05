Legal Judicial 

Messages of condolence from President of the Republic

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, signed the message of condolences sent to his counterpart in the Republic of Kenya, following the recent death of the former President of the country, Daniel Arap. We are including the full text of the message.

