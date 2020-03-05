Meting of the SDG National Coordination Commission

On Wednesday 4th March the Prime Minister of the Government Charged with Administrative Coordination Francisco Pascual Obama Asue oversaw a meeting of the National Commission coordinating the Development Goals in Equatorial Guinea at the headquarters of the presidency of the Government in Malabo II.

The Government signed up to Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 which sets out seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and 169 targets through an action plan in favour of people the planet and prosperity. Through Decree number 113/2019 of 9th September the Executive created a national coordination structure to ensure implementation and monitoring of the SDG in Equatorial Guinea.

During this first meeting Mariluz Eseng Osa Mangue Secretary of State Charged with Planning and Monitoring of the National Development Plan in conversation with the press spoke about the aims of the meeting. The commission is made up of the First Vice Prime Minister of the Government and Minister for Education University Teaching and Sports Clemente Engonga Nguema Onguene and the heads of the ministerial portfolios of Finance the Interior Justice Industry and Agriculture together with representatives from the Senate the Chamber of Deputies and civil society.

Another of the points covered was the establishment of a route map for the approval of a national planning implementation and monitoring policy for the SDG which includes economic and social aspects.

