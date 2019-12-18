Military Tribunal passes sentences

The President of the Tribunal, Division General, Alejandro Mitogo Nnencogo, and his rapporteurs, have published the definitive sentences from the military hearing sessions, held on 16th December.

In the conference room at the Nkoantoma military barracks, a total of 20 procedural cases were heard during the course of this military hearing for the crimes of murder, homicide, theft and armed robbery, abuse of authority and punishable negligence resulting in injury, fraud, embezzlement, negligence and bribery, among others.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office