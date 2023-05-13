Mineral Resources Ministry recommends continuous assessment of mining activity

The 8th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas (MIREMPET) has recommended continued assessment of the performance of mining operators and the application of legal mechanisms to mitigate the effects of idle areas.

The recommendations of the meeting, held on May 11 to 12 in Uige province, included the implementation of social impact projects in communities where exploration activities are carried out and to conduct geological surveys in areas of higher metal concentration along with compliance with deadlines set out in the Mining Code.

The participants also suggested the implementation of an improved licensing system, registration and sharing of information about the mining sector, preparation of studies towards the different types of existing soil in national territory and other types of raw materials to improve agricultural production.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, The Minister OF Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, praised the contributions of the delegates, whose information, he said, will contribute to strengthen the ministerial department.

The minister underlined that despite the significant gains achieved by the sector in recent years, there is still a long way to go, taking into account the responsibility of this ministerial department in improving the living conditions of Angolans.

Diamantino Azevedo announced the holding of an extended meeting with Mirempet staff, scheduled for 2024, where issues related to the sector will be discussed.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)