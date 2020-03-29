Minister for Health confirms new positive case of COVID-19

the Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Salomón Nguema Owono, issued a communiqué on the new case of coronavirus in our country, with the aim of reporting to the population on the situation currently facing Equatorial Guinea.

In the communiqué Nguema Owono said: “The Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, aware of its firm commitment to guaranteeing the health of the population, providing services of prevention, protection and care which is accessible to all, has to continue with its obligation to report transparently to all residents in the country on the evolution of the COVID-19 Coronavirus epidemic in Equatorial Guinea. Along those lines, the Baney Laboratory, in its daily work of examining the samples taken from suspected cases, has once again confirmed a new positive case. This time the positive is a 63-year-old Cuban male, who arrived on the Ceiba Intercontinental flight of 11th march 2020, and on the same day travelled to Bata, where he joined the crew of the vessel ASEMAR belonging to the trading company SANTY. The Response Technical Committee against the Coronavirus has taken all the necessary measures in order to transfer this new case to the handling and monitoring unit in Bata. Samples have been taken from the other nine members of the vessel’s crew. With this new confirmation, we now have a total of 14 positive cases recorded in our country. My gratitude, respect and recognition goes out to all health workers and other professionals taking part in the activities of the Technical Committee against the Coronavirus Pandemic for the intense, dedicated work they are doing during these difficult times. In conclusion, we are asking the population to show calm, serenity and hope. At the same time we reiterate the need to comply strictly with the measures of quarantine and general prevention issued by the Government in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Equatorial Guinea. Together and united we will defeat Coronavirus. Malabo, 29th March 2020. For a Better Guinea. The Minster of State Salomón Nguema Owono”.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office