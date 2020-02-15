Minister for Health holds audience with Chinese Ambassador

On Friday 14th February, the Minister for Health, Salomon Nguema Owono, held an audience with the Ambassador from the People’s Republic of China in our country, Qi Mei, who came to report to him on the work her Government is doing in order to stop the coronavirus epidemic.

During the meeting, Qi Mei declared her gratitude to the Government of Equatorial Guinea for the support received during the infection, and recalled the deep friendship between the two countries.

She also reported that the Chinese Government was taking all the necessary measures in order to stop this epidemic, and that the increase in the number of cases had gone down for eight consecutive days: for that reason, they were continuing to investigate objectively in order to overcome this situation.

Furthermore, the Minister, Salomon Nguema, expressed concern because in his words they have projects with China, but faced with this situation it was not possible to work on them at this moment, and he hoped that science would help to destroy this virus that is a concern for the whole world.

