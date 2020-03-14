Minister for Health meets Committee fighting Coronavirus

Once again, on 13th March, the Minister, Salomón Nguema Owono, met his working team carrying out monitoring and prevention of the coronavirus, to report in the latest decisions taken by the Government, while also asking them for proposals to present to the Government on the current situation.

During the meeting they discussed the 64 passengers in quarantine after arriving in the early hours of Friday 13th, on a CEIBA plane.

Faced with this situation, the Minister heard from his collaborators the entire process with which they were working, and the difficulties in strengthening the hotel, as more people were arriving, and is expecting support from the Ministry for Culture in order to prevent any infection at the hotel.

Furthermore, the Minister sent them to the field to check these passengers in order to determine the situation of each of them.

The president of this committee, Justino Obama Nve, has coordinated his work group in order to go to the quarantined patients and begin checks.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office