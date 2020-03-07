Minister for Health meets heads of Local Bodies

With respect to the coronavirus, the Minister for health and Social Welfare, Salomón Nguema Owono, held a meeting with Government delegates, mayors and advisers in order to ask for their collaboration in the event that a case of infection appears in our community, and to provide immediate notification via the telephone numbers already given out on Equatorial Guinea Television.

Salomón Nguema Owono began by saying that the situation was quite dangerous, because every continent now had cases of infection, and what was required from the heads of Local Bodies was their collaboration.

He also pointed out that the Ministry for health was prepared to face this invisible enemy.

Furthermore, he reported that some people had been placed in quarantine the previous night, so that they could be tested. The Government has provided funds for the purchase of medicines and the stengthening of the Baney laboratory.

All those detected with the virus will be taken to the Hospital in Sampaka, where a team is training day and night. The Government has provided a special vehicle for the sick, and there is sufficient medicine.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office